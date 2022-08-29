Indoor Farming Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 14.2 % by 2032

The global Indoor Farming Market was worth USD 40.13 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% between the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

The market’s growth is expected to be driven by consumer awareness of the benefits of fresh and high-quality food. The increasing population in emerging economies like India and China has led to higher food demand. This will lead to an increase in indoor farming, which is expected to fuel the market’s growth over the following years.

However, changes in climatic conditions are causing environmental problems. These include soil degradation and groundwater loss, harming food production and agriculture. To combat this problem, government officials encourage the building of indoor farms. This will, in turn, help to drive market growth. Organic foods are perceived as safer, healthier, and more eco-friendly. Consumers’ food purchasing habits strongly influence organic food demand. It is important for policymakers, suppliers, and producers to create successful marketing strategies.

According to the World Bank Group, arable land per head has declined from 0.199 acres in 2013 to 0.197 acres in 2016. Due to land degradation, arable land is scarce, and farmers are now forced to seek new ways of producing fresh food. Vertical farming techniques will enable indoor farm owners and operators to grow crops indoors. The layers are stacked on racks in multi-story buildings or warehouses. This will likely be a key trend in the market before 2032.

Indoor farms allow for a higher crop yield per area by stacking layers of potted plants. This increases the market. Indoor farming can be described as the cultivation of plants or crops indoors. Indoor farming uses techniques such as hydroponics (aquaponics) and artificial lighting to ensure that the plants receive adequate light and nutrients. However, market growth will be restricted by the high initial investments required to build indoor farms and restrictions on the crops that can grow there.

Growth drivers

The Global Population is Increasing, and the Demand for Food Is Growing

Forbes published a report that projects the world’s population to rise to 9.8 billion in 2050. The demand for food is expected to rise with the increasing population. This will increase the agricultural land. Indoor farming is emerging as a viable solution to the problem of scarcity and further deforestation. Indoor farming can combat droughts and floods that could cause crop damage. These factors are expected to make the market flourish over the forecast period.

Rising Public-Private Investment In Indoor Farming

The popularity of indoor farming technology is growing rapidly, and investors from both public and private parties are investing heavily in it. This is expected to be a significant driving force for the global indoor agriculture market. Crunchbase data shows that investors invested over USD 1.5 Billion in vertical and indoor farming businesses. These investments are expected to boost the global indoor farming market. Startups like Bowery Farming and Plenty, Upward Farms, and 80 Acres Farms are flourishing.

Restraints

Setup Indoor Farming Setup Requires a High Initial Investment

Indoor farming offers long-term benefits and is becoming more popular. However, the high initial cost of indoor farming is a significant limiting factor in market growth. Because of high-tech components, such as controlled-entry cleanrooms and machinery for planting, indoor farming can be expensive. Incorporating advanced technologies like automation, robots, and machine learning can increase costs.

Key Trends

Many countries have signed numerous environmental agreements in response to global warming and climate change. Indoor farming uses less land and requires less water. It is, therefore, a sustainable farming technique. This allows indoor farming to grow at a rapid pace. Many farmers are turning to indoor farming because they have less land available for agriculture. These factors all contribute to the significant growth potential for indoor farming.

IoT is now a mainstream technology that drives many industries, such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing. IoT has revolutionized the agriculture industry. It allows growers to sort the information from the sensors stored in the cloud. Indoor farming uses sensors to store data in cloud storage to analyze it. Technology, engineering, and physical and biological sciences are the key ingredients of agriculture. Investing in smart farming techniques using farming sensors, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) will likely maximize crop yield and reduce labor dependence.

Recent Developments

For research and development of new production methods, companies often partner with other companies. Aerofarms joined forces with Hortifrut SA, Chile’s certified B firm, to develop new production methods. The partnership will focus its analysis on developing and producing blueberry and cranberry products in totally-controlled vertical farms and indoor environments.

Bright Farm was a company that focused on increasing its production base. They also actively participated in the establishment of new indoor farming methods during the study. Bright Farms

launched its latest indoor farm, Hendersonville, North Carolina, in 2021. The 6.5-acre greenhouse can produce 2,000,000 pounds of lettuce each year. Bright Farms has also expanded its construction unit to include three new sustainable greenhouses in Massachusetts, New York City, and North Carolina in 2019.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ

By Facility Type

Vertical Farms Shipping Container Building-Based

Greenhouses

Other Facilities

By Component

Software

Hardware Sensors Climate control systems Irrigation systems Lighting systems Cloud-Based Web-Based



By Crop Category

Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs Tomato Lettuce Bell & Chili Peppers Others

Flowers & Ornamentals Perennials Annuals Ornamentals

Other Crop Categories

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Argus Control System Ltd.

Certhon

Richel Group

Netafim

General Hydroponics

Bowery Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Hydrodynamics International

Bright Farms Inc.

Illumitex

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Illumitex Inc.

4D Bios Inc.

Lumigrow Philips Lighting

Metropolis Farms Inc.

Еvеrlіght Electronics

Vertical Farm Systems

Other Key Players

