Indonesia Proposes Visa Free Entry for 20 Countries

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is suggesting offering visa free entry to visitors from 20 countries in a bid to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth.

This initiative aims to attract more tourists and generate a positive economic impact for the country.



“The ministry proposed 20 countries with the highest (number of) foreign tourists, except for those with existing visa exemptions,” Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said in Jakarta on Thursday.



The proposed free entry visas would be extended to countries like Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and several others.



Uno expects that offering free entry visas to visitors from the 20 countries will lead to a rise in foreign tourism. This increase is anticipated to create a ripple effect, enhancing domestic spending, enticing investments, and aiding the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy.

“We are targeting quality tourists, especially those with longer stays and

higher spending in the local economy,” he pointed out.