Indian Ocean nest of love wins World’s Romantic Destination

It is the season of love all year round in the Seychelles, once again taking home the title of the World’s Most Romantic Destination.

This is the third consecutive year this romantic tropical paradise has won this designation at the 29th World Travel Awards.

Receiving the accolade is a reflection of the destination’s irresistible appeal for honeymooners and couples that flock to Seychelles seeking their long-awaited fairy-tale-like vacation.

Given that Seychelles was just rated the #1 honeymoon destination in the Indian Ocean, it is not surprising that the archipelago is one of the most romantic places on earth. The country’s breathtaking, zealously conserved surroundings draw tourists to snorkel in the crystal-clear waters, stroll through the evergreen forests, and scale impressive granitic boulders. It is the ideal getaway for couples wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. After all, who wouldn’t want to be basking in love on the shores of a tropical paradise?

Despite the many adversities faced these past two years, Tourism Seychelles’ performance continues to exceed expectations. The tourism department’s successful efforts to re-enter the international market with full force are shown through the continuous recognition received across various categories and from one of the most esteemed honors programs in travel and tourism.

Acknowledging the award, Mrs. Sherin Francis extended her gratitude and appreciation to all the partners who have paved the way for such a notable achievement. Speaking on the efforts it took to maintain this title for the third consecutive year, Mrs. Francis explained how:

Seychelles as a destination is constantly working on providing excellence to the visitors.

Such honors provide small island destinations like Seychelles with the opportunity to extensively showcase its diversity, allure and charm. Additionally, it provides the motivation to keep moving forward in the face of numerous obstacles and competitive pressures on both the international and local markets.

The World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony took place on November 11, 2022, at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Muscat, Oman. The Gala ceremony also honored the resurgence of global tourism after a non-stop strife to return to pre-crisis standards.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are regarded as one of the most prestigious award events around the world, celebrating and rewarding excellence in key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

