India Travel Security Top of Mind for Government

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Mr. M. R. Synrem, said today while highlighting the importance of India’s G20 Presidency that the India travel and tourism sector is providing an unparalleled opportunity to highlight India’s tourism offerings and success stories on the global stage.

Speaking on the initiatives of the government, Mr. Synrem said that the Ministry is developing platforms for personalization and traveler engagement. “Today, digital technology allows us to collect and analyze data to create [a] personalized experience. The Ministry will soon introduce several new initiatives with the existing helpline number “1363” to address safety and security concerns of … travelers. We are working towards digitalization in the travel and tourism industry,” he noted.

Addressing FICCI’s 5th Digital Travel, Hospitality & Innovation Summit 2023, Mr. Synrem stated that the Ministry of Tourism is working on key identified priority areas with major focus on digitalization. “The National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) is one of the initiatives of the ministry towards Atmanirbhar Bharat using technology to empower our businesses. NIDHI is not just a database but poised to become a major gateway to opportunities in the hospitality industry,” he stated, adding, “The Tourism Track meetings under the G20 focused on key areas like sustainable development, digitalization, and promotion of inclusive growth.”

A 24/7 toll-free Tourist Helpline number 1-800-11-1363 or on a Short Code: of 1363 is supported in several languages, including English, Hindi, Arabic, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (Chinese), Portuguese, and Russian.

Basically this helpline is for tourists who face issues like cheating, molestation, and any other kind of issue. They can immediately call on this number and help will be provided asap.

This service is available 365 days in a year with its multilingual help desk. The objective of this helpline is to provide information relating to travel and tourism in India to the domestic and international tourists. The helpline also advises callers during times of distress, if any, while travelling in India and alerts the concerned authorities, if required. This is a unique endeavor by the Government of India which gives foreign tourists a sense of safety and security during their travel in India.