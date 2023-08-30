India To Propose Enlisting Puducherry as Heritage City

The proposal document by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is prepared and set for submission to UNESCO. The document proposes UNESCO to add Puducherry in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Cities. The draft is prepared according to the guidelines provided by the agency.

Ashok Panda, Co-convenor of INTACH’s Puducherry chapter, mentioned that Puducherry is making progress towards UNESCO status. The government has taken steps like creating heritage regulations, forming a State Level Heritage Conservation Committee, and sharing a list of potential heritage buildings for public input until August 31, 2023.