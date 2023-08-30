Destination News India Travel Newsletter Short News Tourism

India To Propose Enlisting Puducherry as Heritage City

Add Comment
6 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Puducherry Beach from Light House - Image Karthik Easvur
Puducherry Beach from Light House - Image Karthik Easvur
Written by Binayak Karki
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The proposal document by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is prepared and set for submission to UNESCO. The document proposes UNESCO to add Puducherry in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Cities. The draft is prepared according to the guidelines provided by the agency.

Ashok Panda, Co-convenor of INTACH’s Puducherry chapter, mentioned that Puducherry is making progress towards UNESCO status. The government has taken steps like creating heritage regulations, forming a State Level Heritage Conservation Committee, and sharing a list of potential heritage buildings for public input until August 31, 2023.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly