India Resumes e-Visa for Canadians

India recently reinstated electronic visa (e-visa) services for Canadian citizens after a two-month suspension.

Business, conference, and medical visa services resumed a month earlier. The suspension was in response to Canada’s alleged support for Khalistani terrorists.

In September, India requested Canada to decrease its diplomatic presence following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim of credible evidence linking Indian agents to the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb in June. In response, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats. India refuted any involvement in the shooting incident.

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated significantly since Canadian Prime Minister’s accusation in parliament.

These mutual recriminations have strained a historically close relationship that spans nearly a century, with extensive connections through the Sikh diaspora, marking the worst period in their diplomatic ties in recent memory.

India’s recent easing of visa restrictions, though raising hopes for better relations, hasn’t marked a significant breakthrough.

Officials and experts from both India and Canada believe neither side is motivated to swiftly restore normal relations.

With Canada’s murder investigation ongoing and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gearing up for national elections by May, neither New Delhi nor Ottawa appears inclined to take substantial steps towards reconciliation in the near future.