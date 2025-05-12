India Reopens 32 Airports for Passenger Flights

Indian airports had been shut down because of the airspace restrictions implemented due to increased tensions with Pakistan.

India’s aviation officials has announced the reopening of 32 airports located in the northern and north-western regions of the country.

Airport authorities declared this morning that civil aircraft operations are now permitted at Srinagar, Chandigarh, and Amritsar air hubs.

Other airports affected include Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jammu, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

“Attention Flyers; reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” said the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI also advised travelers to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for regular updates.

A number of Indian carriers, such as the low-cost airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet, have announced the relaunch of their operations at these airports.

Airport closures started on May 9 following the launch of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which involved airstrikes targeting suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Initially, 24 airports were closed on Friday, with the total rising to 32 over the weekend.

On Saturday, a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) were released, indicating the temporary closure of 32 airports.

The decision to resume airport operations was reached following the sustained adherence to a ceasefire established by New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to the Indian Army, there were no conflicts reported between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces today.