India issues ‘hate crimes’ warning to its nationals in Canada

All Indian nationals residing in Canada have been strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant

India’s foreign ministry issued an advisory today warning all Indian nationals in Canada about a major spike in ‘incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities’ in the country.

“In view of the increasing incidences of crimes … Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs‘ advisory said.

All Indian nationals in Canada have been advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

New Delhi also urged all of its nationals in Canada to register with the Indian mission in Ottawa or consulates in Toronto and Vancouver.

Indian foreign ministry did not elaborate on the nature of the alleged hate crimes, nor it did provide any proof or examples to support its claim that Canada has seen a surge in such activities.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

According to the advisory published on the ministry’s website, the government in New Delhi has requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the crimes and take appropriate action.

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the advisory lamented.

According to some Indian media reports though, the advisory was most likely triggered by the rumors of a ‘referendum’ allegedly organized by a faction among the Sikhs in Canada, demanding a separate Khalistan nation in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

New Delhi apparently thinks the Trudeau government has not done enough to address its concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistan Sikh elements in Canada, though the Canadian government said it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and will not recognize the so-called referendum.

Sikhs form a large portion of the 1.6 million Indian diaspora in Canada. Canada has 17 parliamentarians and three cabinet ministers of Indian origin, including defense minister Anita Anand.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News