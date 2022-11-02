India International Travel Mart off to a flying start

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, travel event company, Sphere Travelmedia & Exhibitions, organized the India International Travel Mart (IITM) in Delhi which began today, November 2, 2022, and runs through November 4, 2022, at the Constitution Club, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

The expo was inaugurated by Industry veterans and dignitaries from the travel industry, which included Mr. Subhash Goyal, Mr. PP Khanna, President, ADTOI, Mr. Ajeet Bajaj, President, ATOAI, Mr. Neeraj Malhotra, Chairman, TAAI (Northern Region), Mr. Tejbir Singh Anand, Sr. Vice President, ATOAI.

IITM trade exhibition brings travel, tourism, hospitality, leisure, and other related industries under one roof. It is aimed at bringing the industry face-to-face with the travel trade, corporate buyers, and the end customers. The event will see the participation of travel agents and tour operators, DMCs, hotels and resorts, national tourism offices, technology platforms, and online travel portals, among others.

Sphere Travelmedia & Exhibitions is completing 23 years of providing the travel trade industry and discerning buyers an opportunity to do business. With 100 participants from various travel trade organizations, tourism boards from 15 Indian states, and 5 international destinations, IITM is showcasing a variety of spheres such as pilgrimages, adventures, culture and heritage, beaches, wildlife, hill stations, and many more.

Director of Sphere TravelMedia, Rohit Hangal, said:

“With the present ongoing recovery of tourism and with international arrivals in India on a slower growth, India International Travel Mart is the right event to provide an impetus to the Indian domestic tourism industry.”

“The tourism stakeholders from the states of Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, North Eastern Region, Odisha, and many more destinations will be seen aggressively marketing their products. The event will be the perfect platform for those looking for packages across different genres, from religious travel, adventure, family holidays, and honeymoons, or even those, who are looking for conference destinations for their companies.”

Sphere TravelMedia Director Sanjay Hakhu said: “As we recover from the pandemic to get back into business mode, India has emerged as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel industry both for leisure and business travel. The visitor profile is on a B2B and B2C format and will have over 10,000 visitors over 3 days. Post pandemic and with international destinations opening up to receive Indian guests, the event will see travel companies offering attractive packages to holiday hotspots around the world.”

Highlights

• This year the event has more than 100 Indian State tourism departments participating, making it one of the highlights of the travel industry in the country

• Gujarat and Goa are the Partner States

• Kerala and Jharkhand are the Feature States

• Meghalaya is the Focus State

• International representation from Thailand, CIS Countries, Dubai, Bhutan, Singapore, etc.

• Perfectly timed to target Winter Holidays

