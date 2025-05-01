India Bans All Pakistani Aircraft from Its Airspace

A Notice to Air Missions issued by New Delhi stated: ‘Indian airspace is not accessible to aircraft registered in Pakistan or those operated or leased by Pakistani airlines, including military flights.’

India has prohibited all aircraft associated with Pakistan, including military flights, from using its airspace due to escalating tensions following a fatal terrorist incident in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.

This decision follows Islamabad’s recent action to restrict Indian-owned or operated airlines from accessing Pakistani airspace.

Consequently, both nations have effectively closed their airspace to one another until at least May 23.

Currently, the only Pakistani air carrier servicing routes through India is Pakistan International Airlines, which operates flights to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the terrorist attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists.

India attributed the attack to Islamabad, accusing the Pakistani government of facilitating cross-border terrorism and insurgency. In response, Pakistan refuted these claims, demanding an unbiased investigation into the matter and accusing India of supporting terrorist groups within Pakistan.

The two nations have been involved in a long conflict over Kashmir, which is effectively partitioned by the Line of Control that was established following the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

In response to the recent attack, India has mandated the removal of all Pakistani nationals from its territory, closed the border with Pakistan, and suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

In retaliation, Pakistan has halted all bilateral trade, including trade via third countries, ceased the issuance of special South Asian visas to Indian citizens, and implemented various other reciprocal actions.