Increase in H-2B visas big win for US travel industry

H-2B visa increase will provide the travel industry with thousands of workers ahead of the peak travel season.

US Department of Homeland Security announced that it will make available an additional 65,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year FY23.

US Travel Association issued the following statement on the latest DHS announcement:

“After months of vociferous advocacy from the U.S. Travel Association, this announcement—the largest ever supplemental visa release—is a lifeline for an industry whose workforce shortage tops a million open positions. This will provide the travel industry with thousands of workers ahead of the peak travel season, allowing businesses to adequately prepare for a surge in demand.

“U.S. Travel is a vocal advocate for increasing the cap of H-2B visas, and we will continue to call on Congress to pass an exemption to the cap in FY23 and enact a permanent expansion of the H-2B program.

“We extend our gratitude to Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration for their swift response to such a critical workforce need and their ongoing support of the travel industry’s recovery.”

