Increase in H-2B visas big win for US travel industry

US Department of Homeland Security announced that it will make available an additional 65,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year FY23.
US Travel Association issued the following statement on the latest DHS announcement:
“After months of vociferous advocacy from the U.S. Travel Association, this announcement—the largest ever supplemental visa release—is a lifeline for an industry whose workforce shortage tops a million open positions. This will provide the travel industry with thousands of workers ahead of the peak travel season, allowing businesses to adequately prepare for a surge in demand.
“U.S. Travel is a vocal advocate for increasing the cap of H-2B visas, and we will continue to call on Congress to pass an exemption to the cap in FY23 and enact a permanent expansion of the H-2B program.
“We extend our gratitude to Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration for their swift response to such a critical workforce need and their ongoing support of the travel industry’s recovery.”