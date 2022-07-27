Inaugural Junkanoo Fest 242 gets Underway in South Florida

Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge July 28, at Bunche Park for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242.

Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge Thursday, July 28, at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242 sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). The 4-day cultural festival, running from July 28-31 is organized by Conch Pearl Entertainment and seeks to celebrate the connection between South Florida and The Bahamas while showcasing the talent and creativity of Bahamian artisans to a wider audience.

The festival officially opens to the public on Friday, July 29. Lady Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, will be a special guest at the festival on Friday and Saturday. A main highlight of the festival will be a unique Junkanoo rush out where festival attendees are invited to bring drums, whistles and cowbells and join the more than 100 Bahamian and American Junkanooers in a 2-day parade contest. Davis will present the awards to the winners of the competition during an awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon, July 30.

Festival goers can expect to be treated to an authentic Bahamian fashion show and a Bahamian cultural show.

Featured will be Bahamian artists such as Sweet Emily and Ilsha with the Motion Band. There will also be booths displaying authentically made Bahamian products and vendors with a variety of Bahamian culinary treats and beverages to choose from.

Junkanoo Fest 242 will culminate with an Honors Banquet on Sunday night, July 31, where 10 community-minded Bahamian residents of South Florida, will be recognized for their commitment to preserving Bahamian heritage through the creation of programs and support services in their respective communities.

To learn more information about Junkanoo Fest 242, please visit Bahamas.com/junkanoo-fest and visit Conch Pearl Entertainment 242 | Facebook. For more information on planning escapes to The Bahamas, please visit Bahamas.com.

THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

