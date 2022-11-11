Inaugural Frontier flight from Atlanta to Kingston Jamaica

Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new air service to the country.

New flights began from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (ATL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston beginning November 3 by Frontier Airlines. In keeping with Jamaica’s warm island culture, the inaugural flight was celebrated with festivities upon departure from the airport and arrival into Jamaica.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Frontier Airlines,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The launch of this new non-stop flight from a key Southeastern U.S. gateway supports the strong rebound of Jamaica’s tourism sector and provides travelers with yet another convenient option to get our beautiful island.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added:

“It is wonderful to welcome another non-stop flight into Kingston by Frontier.”

“As tourism is extending to more communities throughout the island, this will be an important addition to our existing air service that allows for easy access to the southern and eastern portions of Jamaica.”

At the gate ceremonies in Atlanta, representatives from Jamaica, Frontier Airlines and the Atlanta airport gathered at the gate to welcome passengers traveling to Jamaica on the new flight. In addition to the traditional ribbon-cutting, everyone was treated to the sounds of reggae music from a live band. Just prior to boarding, each passenger was handed a gift bag containing branded items from Jamaica as a token by which to remember the occasion.

Upon landing in Kingston, the arriving inaugural flight received a high-spraying water salute on the runway and a Jamaican flag was flown out the window of the cockpit. Disembarking passengers were greeted by officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board and the airport. In keeping with tradition, gifts were presented to the captain and crew of the flight in appreciation of their service during a welcome reception featuring live music to close out the festivities.

Frontier Airlines will operate the non-stop flight from Atlanta (ATL) to Kingston (KIN) two times weekly on Mondays and Fridays. The carrier first began service into Kingston (KIN) in May with non-stop flights operating three times weekly from Miami (MIA) on Sun/Tues/Thurs. Frontier Airlines also operates non-stop flights to Montego Bay (MBJ) three times weekly Mon/Wed/Fri from Atlanta (ATL) and three times weekly Sun/Tue/Thu from Orlando (MCO). Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, so travelers are encouraged to check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

ABOUT THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.

