IMS25 Showcases Saudi Arabia’s Ambitions as IMEX Remains Global MICE Leader

The International Meetings Summit 2025 (IMS25) wrapped up in Riyadh after drawing more than 3,000 delegates, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a major destination for business events. While the summit demonstrated the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global meetings and exhibitions space, industry observers emphasize that IMEX remains the world’s dominant MICE marketplace, setting standards that regional gatherings are still working toward.

Hosted by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), IMS25 convened government decision-makers, global CEOs, venue specialists, and creative-industry leaders to examine the industry’s future against the backdrop of the Kingdom’s sweeping Vision 2030 reforms. The two-day summit featured more than 90 speakers from leading international organizers and associations, marking another step in Saudi Arabia’s efforts to integrate more deeply into the global events ecosystem.

A Regional Summit with Global Engagement

Despite strong international participation, IMS25 remains distinct in scale and purpose from global flagship events such as IMEX Frankfurt and IMEX America, which attract tens of thousands of exhibitors, buyers, and destinations from over 150 countries. IMEX continues to be regarded as the principal marketplace where the global MICE industry conducts business, forms partnerships, and shapes strategy.

By comparison, IMS25 serves a more targeted role: positioning Saudi Arabia as an emerging regional hub and showcasing the Kingdom’s expanding events infrastructure.

“IMEX is still the gold standard for the international industry,” said one European organizer attending the summit. “IMS25 is promising and demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s growth, but it is designed to support a national and regional agenda rather than replace major global marketplaces.”

Investment Momentum in the Kingdom

Even within this more focused mandate, IMS25 delivered several notable announcements. Six major international organizers—Messe Frankfurt, Koelnmesse, MCH Group, OVG, Comexposium, and Honegger—confirmed plans to enter or expand in the Saudi market, including establishing offices in Riyadh. The summit also introduced new event launches, such as BAUMA Saudi Arabia and MIPIM Arabia, signaling confidence in the Kingdom’s long-term market potential.

Complementing these commercial moves were six government MoUs covering areas including national development, water management, and social inclusion. SCEGA also highlighted plans for a new multipurpose convention center in Jizan as part of the USD 2.9 billion Jaydana Waterfront Project.

Partnership, Not Competition

Industry analysts widely view IMS25 as complementary to the major global MICE events rather than a competitor. IMEX, IBTM World, and UFI’s Global Congress continue to serve as the primary pillars of the international meetings industry, offering unmatched global reach and transactional scale.

“Saudi Arabia is building credibility and capacity,” said a senior executive from a European trade show group. “IMS25 helps the Kingdom engage with the global ecosystem and promote itself as a destination, but the industry’s center of gravity remains with IMEX and the other established platforms.”

Saudi Arabia’s Long-Term Strategy

SCEGA CEO Hatim Alkahily described the summit as a milestone in the Kingdom’s development trajectory, emphasizing its role in accelerating partnerships and preparing Saudi talent for the fast-growing events sector. The Kingdom plans to invest heavily in new venues, creative districts, and business-tourism infrastructure across Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Red Sea region.

As Saudi Arabia continues to build out this ecosystem, IMS25 is expected to play an increasingly important role in promoting the country’s offerings to global organizers and corporate decision-makers. For now, however, the summit is best viewed as a strategic national platform contributing to the broader international MICE landscape led by IMEX.