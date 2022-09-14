Importance of travel for Hawaii

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) joined hospitality, government and business leaders from the Hawai’i Hotel Alliance, Outrigger Hospitality Group and the Hawai’i House Finance Committee to discuss how surging travel demand is creating historic opportunities for hotel employees and underscoring the economic importance of travel and hotels to Honolulu and Hawai’i.

