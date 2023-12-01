Impact of ChatGPT, AI and BigData on DMOs at ETOA’s Data Appeal Webinar

ETOA’s Data Appeal Webinar – this title about AI & Big Data empowering DMOs was not written by ChatGPT… but should have been.

ETOA webinar explores the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data on destination marketing and management.

Delve into personalized marketing strategies, predictive analytics for tourism trends, and innovative AI applications that enhance visitor experiences. Learn from successful case studies, discuss ethical considerations, and discover how these technologies are reshaping the future of destination marketing.

Register for this webinar with our new data partners Data Appeal to stay ahead in leveraging AI and Big Data for sustainable growth in the dynamic tourism industry.

Panellists:

• Mirko Lalli, CEO & Founder, Data Appeal

• Joël Ferdinandus, Manager Rotterdam Experience, Hospitality & Events, Rotterdam & Partners



The webinar will be moderated by Rachel Read, Director of Insight & Business Improvement, ETOA.

When: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Time: 10:00 GMT / 11:00 CET