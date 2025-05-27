IMEX Ranks Top 10 in Best Places to Work Awards

The IMEX team photographed at their recent IMEX Frankfurt trade show, May 2025

IMEX Group, the market-leading trade show organizer for the global meetings and events industry, today announced it achieved a top 10 ranking in the UK’s most prestigious workplace culture awards.

Current premium viewers: 58

The honor comes just days after the 21st edition of IMEX Frankfurt closed on a high.

The company, which employs 82 people in Brighton, UK, hit the top 10 mark in the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Award medium business category (50-240 employees) having made the list for the first time last year, placing 25th.

The accolade highlights IMEX’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive and dynamic work environment for its employees who work from purpose-built offices in Hove, and also from home.

Says CEO, Carina Bauer, who was recently named Sussex Dynamic Awards’ Businesswoman of the Year: “I’m absolutely thrilled with this achievement.”

“When you run a global business, you expect to hit bumps along the way.”

“It could be geopolitical uncertainty, legislative changes or, as we all know, Covid. But our focus on creating and protecting a robust company culture means we’ve not only held steady over the years, but we’ve flourished.

“I know some think it’s a cliché, but in my experience, a relentless focus on culture is the secret to consistently strong financial performance and I encourage all business leaders to take that step.”

Founded in 2001, IMEX held its first trade show, IMEX Frankfurt, in Germany in 2003, and expanded to the US launching IMEX America in Las Vegas in 2011. Each event regularly attracts over 13,000 global meetings and events industry professionals from 100+ countries.

With a mission to bring the global events community together to do business, learn, and drive positive change, IMEX has constantly demonstrated its dedication to building better human connections worldwide, receiving numerous industry awards in the last 20+ years.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.