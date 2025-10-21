IMEX Group extends strategic partnerships with MGM Resorts International and GES to 2030

The IMEX Group has extended its partnerships with MGM Resorts International and GES to 2030, building on long-term collaborations.

GES, a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and live events industry, has been the general service contractor for IMEX America for over a decade, since the launch of the show in 2011.

IMEX has worked with the MGM Resorts team from the outset, partnering with them to bring IMEX America to Mandalay Bay in 2021.

The three organizations once again worked closely to deliver IMEX America 2025 earlier this month in Las Vegas—the biggest ever edition of the show attracting a record-breaking 17,000+ participants.

The contract extensions from 2026 to 2030 are a commitment to continued collaboration and reflect a shared vision, as Mark Mulligan, Director of Operations at the IMEX Group, explains.

“Our company value, ‘achieve together’, comes to life through our close work with MGM and GES. Together, we continuously shape and elevate IMEX America year after year to meet the evolving needs of the global business events community.

“These alliances also propel us forward in our commitment to sustainability—advancing our carbon reduction strategy, redefining sustainable event practices, and raising the bar for inclusive and accessible event design.”

Stephanie Glanzer, Chief Sales Officer and Senior Vice President for MGM Resorts International, says: “IMEX has been a valued partner of Mandalay Bay for many years, and it’s incredibly rewarding to continue building on this partnership.

“Our collaboration has evolved alongside the meetings and events industry, embracing innovation, sustainability and new ways of connecting people, while perfectly reflecting our passion for the MICE industry and the education that drives it forward. Mandalay Bay takes great pride in hosting IMEX, and we’re excited to help shape its next chapter and welcome the global meetings community to Las Vegas for years to come.”

Jeff Quade, President of North America Exhibitions at GES, adds:

“We are excited to continue our partnership with IMEX. In the last 14 years, our partnership has evolved to a true collaboration built on trust and shared goals.

“Together, GES and IMEX introduced and nurtured initiatives to meet the changing needs of the industry including sustainability with graphics, carpet, and most recently pre-fabricated frames that can be reused many times.

“In the future, we see our partnership becoming more integrated, focusing on innovation in the way we service exhibitors and attendees.”

The next edition of IMEX America takes place October 13 – 15, 2026 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.