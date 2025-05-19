IMEX Frankfurt Week Gets Underway Today

Association Focus is designed for IMEX’s large association executive cohort, helping them to thrive in the AI era, navigate partnerships in a shifting global landscape and understand the forces shaping the future of associations.

IMEX week gets underway today with events including Association Focus at Kap Europa headlined by futurist and author, Henry Coutinho-Mason.

Delivered in association with ASAE, and sponsored by Amsterdam Convention Bureau, Association Focus is designed for IMEX’s large association executive cohort, helping them to thrive in the AI era, navigate partnerships in a shifting global landscape and understand the forces shaping the future of associations.

Also running today is Exclusively Corporate, sponsored by Allianz MiCo and Destination DC, at the Melia Frankfurt. Just for corporate executives the eclectic educational and networking line-up includes edible icebreakers, magic, psychology and strategic brand building, as well as a keynote from former combat helicopter pilot, Sarah Furness.

Vying for headline IMEX opening party status tonight are the signature Association Social at Marriott Frankfurt is SITE Nite Europe at Depot 1899. (Going to both is our recommendation!)

Tomorrow both Hall 8 and Hall 9 open their doors to IMEX attendees with Hall 8 home to our global exhibitor line-up, and Hall 9 home to IMEX education. Learning spaces include the IMEX Inspiration Hub and the People and Planet Theater, joined by the Maritz More than Experience Theatre, the Impact Zone, the Valley powered by MPI and ICCA, and Encore and Event Design Collective spaces.

Beyond Messe Frankfurt tomorrow, the ELX Forum is taking over Messe Frankfurt’s Festhalle, and the Policy Forum returns to the Marriott Frankfurt to redefine the impact of business events on destinations. Organized in collaboration with AIPC, CityDNA, Destinations International, GCB German Convention Bureau, ICCA and the Meetings Mean Business Coalition under the auspices of EIC and JMIC, the Policy Forum brings together policymakers, event planners, destinations and industry associations.

If you’re attending IMEX for the first time, we recommend heading to the Food Market in Hall 9 at 9am tomorrow—for coffee, and for our first timers’ meet up—for a brilliant start to a brilliant week.