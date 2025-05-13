IMEX Frankfurt Empowering Global Events and Fueling Connections

With only a few days to go until IMEX Frankfurt 2025 opens its doors, the number of buyers wanting to attend continues to track upwards.

Event professionals from over 100 countries will be at the show, taking place May 20-22, with the number of attendees from Asia and Africa growing over the last couple of years.

Together, global buyers bring with them considerable buying power: over 40% of those registered so far have an annual event spend of $1million – $10million+.

This year the IMEX team has worked closely with more hosted buyer groups around the world to help them craft their own personalized experiences at the show. This includes bespoke meet and greets as well as show floor preview tours and exhibitor introductions before the show opens.

International supplier showcase

The sheer breadth of global suppliers enables buyers to meet with destinations, venues, hotels and technology specialists from around the world over three days at the show. Alongside representation from Europe, USA and Canada, destinations across Africa (Rwanda, Senegal) and the Middle East (Oman, Ras Al Khaimah and, returning this year, Saudi Arabia) are among those expanding their presence.

Alongside hundreds of international destinations, all the major hotel groups will be present including Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott and Radisson plus—new for this year—Barceló Hotel Group.

With the global industry set to convene, IMEX Frankfurt will also be the stage for some major news announcements.

These include the launch of a convention bureau, a new resort, as well as multiple industry research reports and market updates.

Personalized learnings to support business priorities

The show’s extensive education program has been designed to support face-to-face business connections and elevate personal development with 150-plus in-depth seminars, practical workshops and specialist forums. Buyers and exhibitors alike will dive into event logistics, leadership and culture, tech innovation and AI as well as exploring Impact, IMEX’s Talking Point for 2025—with key takeaways instantly captured using Snapsight.

The Experiential Event Design track is billed as the ‘front-row seat to the future of events’ with the world’s most creative experience makers exploring how design thinking can deepen connections, increase ROI, and deliver real impact. The World Experience Organization (WXO) will share fresh insights from its recent event, London Experience Week. The College of Extraordinary Experiences (COE) will show how to bring wonder and wow to an event with a giant, hands-on and hard-to-miss activation in Hall 9—the area of the show devoted to interactive learning and play.

Global exhibitors at IMEX Frankfurt

“Focus on a positive future”

“With global suppliers set to show up in large numbers and buyer demand continuing to rise, the show sends a clear message that the sector is keen to meet and do business regardless of current global pressures”, says Carina Bauer, IMEX CEO.

“We’ve designed IMEX Frankfurt to be a platform that supports the industry, offering a rich array of commercial connections, community building and learning that attendees can easily personalize to create their own bespoke IMEXperience. I can’t wait to see the industry come together and focus on a positive future during the three days of the show.”

IMEX Frankfurt takes place at Messe Frankfurt, May 20-22.

