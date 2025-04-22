IMEX Frankfurt Education Program Designed to Inspire

The IMEX team has revealed the full rundown of education sessions ahead of IMEX Frankfurt taking place May 20 – 22.

The program of professional and personal development—now live—is a comprehensive range of more than 150 learning sessions ranging from a full day of experience design learning to “extreme leadership”, risk management, tech and well-being.

The 2025 program is “person-centered”, recognizing that attendees’ lives are no longer divided between home and work and that their challenges—and desire for growth—frequently overlap.

Attendees can “pick and mix” across nine tracks to suit their requirements. Tangible, practical takeaways are front and center to allow them to sharpen their skills and apply what they’ve learned in their meetings the same day.

Highlights from each track:

Design Matters – NEW: One of two new tracks for this year, Design Matters has been crafted to show how “good design is good business”. This is also the title of a panel session with Anna Gyseman, IMEX’s Head of Design, and Tobias Geisler, Co-founder of space experience design company VAVE.

Together they’ll explore how to apply good design principles to all areas of business, sharing practical examples from print, digital, retail, business events and festivals. The panel is moderated by freelance creative director Robert Dunsmore and ends with a private guided tour of Messe Frankfurt’s design archives dating back to 1553.

Experiential Event Design – NEW : Pigalle Tavakkoli, founder of the School of Experience Design will discuss Play to innovate: Discover the art and science of unlocking creativity. She says: “Experience Design allows us to go beyond simply designing the form and function of a product, event or service, to also design the attendees’ emotions, memories and behaviors—ultimately transforming their behavior forever.”

The renowned College of Extraordinary Experiences is set to bring its unique brand of imaginative innovation to the show for the first time. Attendees can meet with directors and alumni from the College for conversation, hands-on creativity and challenges.

Event Logistics: A practical track with experts casting a fresh eye and sharing the latest learnings on event planning fundamentals. Budgeting and negotiation, contract management, safety and risk management and F&B trends will all be covered.

Impact : IMEX’s Talking Point for this year, the sessions on Impact will delve into how to design gatherings that leave a lasting, positive impact on people and the planet.

LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® Using creativity for more sustainability will be led by Matthias Renner, LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® Facilitator at Brickolution. He explains: “My workshops show how a playful approach unites the analytical with the creative side of the brain to bring about real, impactful solutions for more sustainable event planning.”

Other Impact sessions will explore and open up conversations regarding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), net zero and DEI.

Leadership and Culture : A former combat helicopter pilot, a “charity adventurer” and a global expedition leader are some of the speakers discussing their “extreme leadership” experiences.

What these inspiring individuals have in common is that they’ve pushed boundaries and overcome barriers – this has given them some incredible insights into what it means to be a leader in difficult circumstances and how to lead others through tough times.

Marketing and Engagement : Communication expert Jose Ucar will talk about How to communicate with impact to build better human connections. “In the fast-paced world of business, complexity doesn’t impress, it confuses. Whether it’s a simple phrase that stays with you or a pitch that hits the mark, clarity and simplicity always win,” says Jose.

Other sessions will tackle sponsorship, stakeholder buy-in and data analysis.

Tech Innovation and AI : Futurist Henry Coutinho-Mason is set to look outside the business events sector and bring fresh insight on AI in Thriving in the AI era: Non-obvious ways to design a people-first AI strategy.”

One of the keys to innovation is duplication, according to Henry: “One secret I learned in my decade running a global consumer trend agency is that the best innovators are thieves. They look to adjacent industries, spot emerging customer expectations, then use these to create compelling new experiences for their own audiences.”

Industry leaders Maritz and DRPG, Spark and Snapsight will use their on-the-ground experience with clients and stakeholders around the world to show planners how best to use technology to achieve improved efficiency and success.

Trends and Research: Big market shifts will be uncovered in the latest research from major industry players including AMEX, Cvent, Events Industry Council (EIC), Hilton, SITE and Skift.

Other sessions will focus on specific hot topics within the world of business including: Navigating the impact of reduced attention spans on business events; The Good, Better, Best Guide to ROI Measurement and an exploration of What is good brand communication?

Well-being: With the World Health Organization calling loneliness a pressing health threat, there’s an opportunity for planners to redesign events to put well-being and connection at the core (as detailed in the latest IMEX report: The Power of Experiences).

Knowing this, the IMEX team has brought back its “Tough Talks” following their launch last year. These are safe spaces for honest—and sometimes difficult—discussions on topics such as men’s mental health, grief, women’s health issues and workplace relations.

The well-being lounge is home to a program of meditation breaks, breathwork and qigong workshops—all designed for attendees to drop in and recharge in between meetings.

Image courtesy of IMEX Frankfurt – © ANKE KRISTINA SCHAEFER

The education program at IMEX Frankfurt is provided free of charge and open to all — with the vast majority accredited by CMP, CSEP and ICCA Skills. See here .

— IMEX is partnering with Snapsight to allow attendees to instantly access key education takeaways from many of the sessions.

Tahira Endean, IMEX Head of Programming, explains how she designed this year’s learning program here.

IMEX Frankfurt takes place May 20—22. To register for free—click here.

eTN is a media partner for IMEX Frankfurt.