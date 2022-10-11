IMEX America: Visit Anaheim takes advantage of “bleisure”

According to survey, California to be the top travel destination for work (27%), followed by Florida (22%) and New York (18%).

Visit Anaheim, the official destination organization for Anaheim, released new research on the rising trend of “bleisure” travel, the combination of business and leisure travel. The national survey of 2,000 adults found that 65% have taken “bleisure” trips by either arriving at the destination early for leisure or extending their stay after finishing work.

Blending personal getaways with remote work is becoming more common with travelers no longer looking at business trips as flying in, going to a meeting and flying out. According to the survey, 65% of respondents believe it’s appropriate to bring family, friends or a significant other along on a business trip, as long as they don’t interfere with work. More than half of respondents (57%) admit to specifically looking to take work trips in places they know their loved ones would enjoy.

“After two years of pent-up travel demand, Americans are splurging and making up for lost time by treating themselves to trip upgrades, luxury experiences and longer stays,” said Jay Burress, president and CEO, Visit Anaheim. “Whether it is revenge travel or bleisure travel, we are seeing visitors make the most out of being able to travel again.”

The survey also found California to be the top travel destination for work (27%), followed by Florida (22%) and New York (18%).

