IMEX America recognized at Association of Event Organizers event

The IMEX Group has won Best International Show – Americas at the recent AEO Excellence Awards. The awards held last Friday on June 24, 2020, honored IMEX America 2021 which took place in November last year at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains why the show was a milestone moment for the team and the wider industry: “IMEX America 2021 was our first show in over two years and enabled us to reunite with our events industry family – we’re delighted to commemorate it with this award.

“IMEX America was the first international event on American soil after the US government lifted travel restrictions – in fact, the show took place on the day the borders opened.

“Organizing a show under these challenging conditions took a Herculean effort from the team, but the appreciation and elation of the global industry who joined us onsite made it all worthwhile.”

Registration has formally opened for IMEX America which will run from October 11 – 13, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Attendee registration remains free for all buyer and supplier types.

• IMEX America 2022 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday, October 10, followed by the three-day trade show running from October 11-13. The king of conventions, one of North America’s top convention destinations, Las Vegas is one-of-a-kind, offering endless entertainment, fabulous hospitality, and world-class meeting facilities.

• IMEX in Frankfurt 2023 will be May 23-25 at Messe Frankfurt.

