IMEX America: Pledge to support people and planet

We’re asking everyone coming to IMEX America to sign our People and Planet Pledge, committing to four simple actions, from choosing sustainable food options to downloading the TraffickCam App. By doing so, you’re helping to create a show that’s both inclusive and conscious of the impact it has on our planet.

By visiting the IMEX-EIC People & Planet Village, following our respect for people and planet education track, performing a random act of kindness and traveling responsibly, you’re pledging to help build a better world.

imexamerica.com/people-and-planet-pledge

