Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Education Entertainment Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investment Meetings (MICE) News People Responsible Safety Sustainable Technology Tourism Travel Wire News USA

IMEX America: Pledge to support people and planet

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
1 min read
IMEX America: Pledge to support people and planet
IMEX America: Pledge to support people and planet
Written by Harry Johnson

You’re helping to create a show that’s both inclusive and conscious of the impact it has on our planet.

We’re asking everyone coming to IMEX America to sign our People and Planet Pledge, committing to four simple actions, from choosing sustainable food options to downloading the TraffickCam App. By doing so, you’re helping to create a show that’s both inclusive and conscious of the impact it has on our planet.

By visiting the IMEX-EIC People & Planet Village, following our respect for people and planet education track, performing a random act of kindness and traveling responsibly, you’re pledging to help build a better world.

imexamerica.com/people-and-planet-pledge

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly