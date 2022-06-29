IMEX America opens registration with focus on Pathways to Clarity

Hot on the heels of IMEX in Frankfurt last month, registration has formally opened for IMEX America, October 11 – 13, 2022, at Mandalay Bay.

Hot on the heels of an exuberant IMEX in Frankfurt last month and winning the AEO Best International Trade Show Award (Americas) last Friday, June 24, registration has formally opened for IMEX America, October 11 – 13, 2022, at Mandalay Bay. As usual Smart Monday, powered by MPI, takes place the day before the trade show opens, on Monday, October 10.

Says Carina Bauer, IMEX CEO: “After a tumultuous few years for the global industry both exhibitors and buyers alike have been feeling their way back into the market. We’re delighted that they’ve used our recent IMEX shows to catalyze business and reset for the future. Now, and together, we move into a new phase with sights firmly set on 2023, ‘24 and beyond. Yes, there are challenges, but we believe – and recent experience proves it – that the best way to tap into business is to keep showing up to promote your hotel group, venue, destination, technology, association or other organization.”

“The phrase ‘if you don’t go, you won’t know’ has never been more fitting.”

In the past four weeks IMEX America has signed contracts and received dozens of enquiries from suppliers who were either not ready or not able to take part in 2021’s autumn show. Repeat business from a range of big or familiar brands is already strong while the pipeline of new enquiries is also healthy and encouraging.

Based on feedback combined with current learning trends and industry intelligence, the IMEX team has restructured the education tracks available and devised a theme for the IMEX America education program: ‘Pathways to Clarity’. The theme is a recognition of the confusion and complexity that has crept into daily work and personal life since the pandemic. It aims to provide tools, insights and lessons to help everyone move forward with confidence, simplicity, and clear thinking.

Practicing what they preach, the team has simplified the number of education tracks from 10 to four, each taking place in its own dedicated education theater to make planning and attending easier. The four new tracks are: People; Sustainability, Climate Change and Nature; Future and Experience.

Attendee registration remains free for all buyer and supplier types.

The IMEX Group runs two market-leading international trade shows for the global business events, meetings, and incentive travel industry. Company and show information including Mission, Vision and Values is here.

• IMEX America 2022 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13.

• IMEX in Frankfurt 2023 will be May 23-25 at Messe Frankfurt.

• Recent industry awards include: AEO Best International Trade Show, Americas, for IMEX America 2021.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

