IMEX America is Open: The Largest Show in US History

With a 20 percent increase in space taken by exhibitors and a 9 percent increase in the number of booths – 360 in total – this year’s show is officially the largest in its 12-year history.

eTurboNews at stand E1500 welcomed readers from around the world.

Dmytro Makarov & Juergen Steinmetz at eTurboNews Stand E1500

Nearly half of all exhibiting companies have increased their booth sizes and every sector of the market has grown, the majority by double-digits.

Asia Pacific and Africa dominate in terms of increased floor space by country or region. Morocco has doubled in size, while Ho Chi Minh is exhibiting for the first time and bringing partners. Both the Japan and Hong Kong Tourism Board booths are at least twice as big as before. Meanwhile, US and Canadian exhibitors have expanded 19 percent on 2022 and the hotel sector is also making a big business statement with a 23 percent expansion, including increases by Hilton and IHG.

Among the 65 new booths for 2023 are Mexican Caribbean, Santa Clara (California), Greenville (South Carolina), Jio World Convention Centre (India), Explori, and Meow Wolf, owners of Las Vegas’s Omega Mart and Area 15.

As IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer explains, these increases point to an underlying robustness in a market that many thought would take three years or more to return to form post-pandemic, “The global business events industry never fails to surprise in its ability to recover quickly from a setback. These figures are good news for the market and bode well for short-term business and, importantly, long-term positive economic impact. In a world experiencing so much turmoil, it’s incumbent upon us to focus on the underlying impact of our industry – bringing people together for deeper human connections and mutual benefit. We’ll keep that front of mind as we do business here this week.”

Focus on innovation and experimentation

A focus on innovation, experimentation, and high-quality learning means attendees are spoiled for choice in between their exhibitor meetings. The Inspiration Hub, sponsored by WebEx, features a range of theaters, a Wellbeing Wheel, the Google Xi CoLaboratory, and a dedicated IMEX|EIC People and Planet Theater. Encore is also offering fireside chats and their striking ‘Break Free’ Immersive Theater.

The Inspiration Hub has been redesigned with sustainability and easier traffic flow in mind. It now features a bare floor with different colored carpet ‘dots’ to delineate learning zones and activations. New design features make it more accessible for people in wheelchairs and to enhance the experience for those who are neurodivergent.

Other developments at this week’s show include more restaurants and snack bars, free water refill stations, seating and rest areas plus a dedicated Quiet Space Lounge and a Resilience Room presented in partnership with The Neu Project and Marriott International.

With over 70,000 meetings planned between 4000+ buyers and 3,400 exhibiting companies on more than 360 booths, IMEX America 2023 sets the stage for an exceptional week of deal-making, networking, and professional growth and development.

IMEX America 2023 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday, October 16, followed by the three-day trade show on October 17 -19. www.imexamerica.com