IMEX America: Designing immersive activations to spark change

When you think about how much waste from one show goes to landfill & multiply that by size of industry, it should make you a little sick.

“We want to stop you in your tracks and make you question things, maybe everything,” said Mike Potter, the creative director at Encore behind the Break Free journey of transformation, an immersive brand activation at IMEX America this year.

“When you have to think about how much waste from one trade show could go to a landfill, and multiply that by the size of our industry, it should make you a little sick,” he added. “Break Free is about facing realities around sustainability, social impact and even organizational challenges head on and then working together to do something about it.”

While the technology in the space is leveraged to create an immersive, awe-inspiring experience, including a 12-foot high 180-degree LED screen, the content and creative, led by Potter and his team, are designed to provoke emotion, challenge the status quo and drive conversation around change.

“The technology in Break Free is certainly impressive,” said Amanda Armstrong, senior vice president of brand and community engagement, “but the concept and the content, created in a partnership between our strategy and creative teams, are the real showstoppers. Our primary goal is to inspire and challenge, but also to showcase our expertise and talent. We deliver solutions beyond technology.”

Encore invites everyone attending IMEX America 2022 to share on social media what they’d like to challenge themselves to #breakfree from to spark positive change.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

eTurboNews is exhibiting at IMEX America at stand F734.