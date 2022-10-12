IMEX America: Celebrate MPI 50th Day today!

Expect membership promotions, watch members reminiscing about their fondest MPI moments and indulge in fun, food and fond memories.

Stop by MPI Booth F707 to help close out their LAST, in-person 50th Anniversary celebration with a bang!

Submit a Gather Voices video IRL on what you think the next 50 years will look like.

Expect special membership promotions, watch recaps of members reminiscing about their fondest MPI moments and indulge in fun, food and fond memories during our Happy Hour Reception at 4 p.m.

Swing by and drop your business card into a drawing where one lucky winner will receive a free Preferred-level Membership on the birthday house!

eTurboNews is exhibiting at IMEX America at stand F734.

