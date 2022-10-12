Associations Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News People Tourism Travel Wire News USA

IMEX America: Celebrate MPI 50th Day today!

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Expect membership promotions, watch members reminiscing about their fondest MPI moments and indulge in fun, food and fond memories.

Stop by MPI Booth F707 to help close out their LAST, in-person 50th Anniversary celebration with a bang!

Submit a Gather Voices video IRL on what you think the next 50 years will look like.

Expect special membership promotions, watch recaps of members reminiscing about their fondest MPI moments and indulge in fun, food and fond memories during our Happy Hour Reception at 4 p.m.

Swing by and drop your business card into a drawing where one lucky winner will receive a free Preferred-level Membership on the birthday house! 

eTurboNews is exhibiting at IMEX America at stand F734.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

