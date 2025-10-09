IMEX America Awarded Level III for a New Industry Standard for Neurodivergent Events

The IMEX Group has worked with the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Australian Psychological Society (APS) to launch a new standardized framework for neurodivergent inclusivity in event design.

As part of its collaboration with the two organizations, IMEX submitted IMEX America for this new framework and, as a result, the show has been awarded Level III Comprehensive Neurodivergent Accommodation, the highest level of endorsement. (The award applies only to those aspects within IMEX’s control, not the exhibit floor).

Level III signifies a fully neurodivergent inclusive event, with design strategies that ensure accessibility and inclusivity for all attendees, integrating inclusivity into every stage of planning, execution, and feedback.

To achieve the standard, the IMEX-operated elements outside of the exhibition floor were audited, including the Resilience Room, which was designed, built and powered by Hello! Destination Management: the Hosted Buyer Lounge and various soundproof workstations. Assessments focused on sensory considerations, program design, and communication.

Oli Bailey, Interaction Design at IMEX, says:

“By embodying our core value of ‘people first,’ we’ve embraced a human-led approach to event design that prioritizes the needs of every attendee. This new framework not only reflects that commitment—it also sets a precedent for the global events industry to follow. It’s a meaningful step toward making neuroinclusivity an industry benchmark and a foundational element of how events are imagined and delivered.

“We’re proud that IMEX America has achieved Level III Comprehensive Neurodivergent Accommodation. At the same time, we understand that accessibility is a continuous journey—there’s always room to grow, and we remain committed to learning and evolving.”

Further information will be issued in the coming weeks, signposting planners to free resources and details about the new standard’s requirements.

IMEX America is currently taking place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, until Thursday, October 9.