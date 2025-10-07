IMEX America 2025 is Open in Las Vegas

IMEX America opened today, Tuesday, October 7, with the three-day tradeshow set to reflect an international industry that’s experiencing more investment, more innovation, and growing its positive impact on the world.

Demand has increased across the board compared to last year—with both the number of exhibiting companies and the total number of registered buyers tracking ahead of the 2024 edition.

Global exhibitors have scaled up their booths with the US and Canada fueling this growth. The St Louis booth is four times larger than previously while Kissimmee has increased three-fold and Long Beach has doubled in size.

Expansion is evident across other regions too. Europe, Latin America and the Middle East have all grown, while China has increased by 50% and Morocco by 20%.

The hotel sector has also increased its presence with Hilton—one of the 80+ hotel groups represented—expanding its show footprint by 25%.

Show floor reflects thriving community

he number of hosted buyers is up on the same time last year with American, Canadian, Brazilian, British and Mexican markets driving this purchasing power.

Carina Bauer, IMEX CEO, explains: “From the upbeat vibe on this first day of the show, it’s clear the events community is feeling energized, thrilled to be back together, and eager to get down to business. That our sector continues to thrive—even amid current economic and other challenges—speaks volumes about the power and importance of live events around the world.

“At its heart, IMEX America brings people together in person to nurture new relationships, reignite old bonds, learn and sign business. One side effect of that is engaging in open dialogue at a time when the world needs it more than ever.”

IMEX America’s 250+ session education program has been designed to give global event professionals the insights, contacts and inspiration they need to supercharge their own meetings. They can easily navigate the nine-track program (including two new tracks Community builders and Leadership and culture), to fit their personal schedules and development needs using the IMEX app.

The majority of IMEX learning sessions confer points toward Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) or ICCASkills accreditations and CSEP (Certified Special Event Professional) Approval.

IMEX America is currently taking place October 7-9, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.