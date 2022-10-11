IMEX America 2022 opening day

In total, well over 10,000 industry professionals are expected to attend, with final figures to be confirmed on Thursday.

Exhibitor strength and depth

Exhibiting companies representing 180+ countries are promoting their services on nearly 400 booths, of which 38% are larger than in 2021. Almost a third are new to the show since 2021.

In terms of regional buoyancy, Arusha, Abu Dhabi and Egypt are all back this year representing Africa and the Middle East, while Ras Al Khaimah joins them for the first time. Returning from Asia are Malaysia, Seoul, Taipei, Taiwan and Tokyo. Also, back in the fold from the Caribbean are Curacao, the Dominican Republic, St Martin and St Kitts.

From the hotel sector, Kalahari Resorts, Rosen, Rosewood, Trump, Velas Resorts and Viceroy all re-join the IMEX America line-up.

European exhibitors are back in force after travel restrictions prevented many from participating last year. France, Italy and the Netherlands together with Germany, the Nordics, London, England and Scotland all have a substantial line up that brings them back to their traditional presence. Munich, Portugal and Poland also make a welcome return.

Latin America also makes its mark this week with Brazil, Ecuador, Rio de Janeiro, Uruguay and Buenos Aires all back on the show floor while Costa Rica, Los Cabos and Colombia are all taking more space than last year.

Significantly, North American representation is the largest by square footage since IMEX America launched in 2011. US exhibitors returning since pre-pandemic include Columbus, Pasadena, Napa Valley, Salt Lake, Tampa and Wisconsin among others.

Guided Tech Tours

Knowing that buyers are keen to stay on top of event technologies and the event tech landscape, the Dahlia+ team are offering bookable, 35-minute guided tours. Each tour features five exhibitors who will give a five-minute introduction to their product or service. New names joining the line-up of technology companies are Hubilo, WebEx, Vfairs, Simple View and 6 Connex.

As IMEX CEO, Carina Bauer explains, “We’re obviously thrilled about the numbers and turnout for this year’s show given the tough ride the global and US market has endured in the past few years.

“With well over 3000 buyers on the show floor, this IMEX America is bursting with business potential. In turn, thousands of exhibiting companies are out in force, signalling their appetite for a rebound.

“More than ever before, this year’s IMEX America offers a close-up lens on the industry’s prospects, a compass point for direction in 2023/24 and a magnet for all those in the business of business events, meetings and incentive travel to once again feel the solidarity born of one community focused on renewal and regeneration.”

With 200+ education sessions taking place under the theme Pathways to Clarity, combined with show floor activations and novel experiences including Encore’s new Break Free creation and Smart Monday’s new AVoice4All program, IMEX America 2022 is set to fulfil its promise to delight, inspire and re-energise a global industry that’s been shaken but not broken.

IMEX America 2022 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13.

Recent industry awards include:

• AEO Best International Trade Show, Americas

• TSE Grand Award for Most Commendable Green Initiatives

• TSE Gold 100

eTurboNews is exhibiting at IMEX America at stand F734.

