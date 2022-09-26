IMEX America 2022: Confidence boost for events industry

With over 3,000 global buyers and 3,000+ exhibiting companies already confirmed, IMEX America 2022 is set to be one of its largest editions since its launch in 2011, suggesting a confidence-boosting bounce-back for the global meetings, incentive travel and business events industry.

With thousands of event professionals set to gather October 10 – 13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the show will soon demonstrate its bellwether credentials, giving everyone in the sector an accurate picture of business volumes and pipelines in 2023 and beyond.

Business always takes pride of place at the show – tens of thousands of appointments have already been booked by buyers set to meet suppliers from across the world.

Increased engagement from previous and new North American exhibitors means this year’s USA section of the show will also be the largest ever. Boston, Detroit, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia and San Diego will be among the line-up, with Boston set to reveal some new, direct flights to international cities plus upcoming hotel developments. MGM, meanwhile, will give an update on the remodeling of its convention center.

Global destinations from across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East make a significant return to the show, many having been unable to attend in 2021. They include Abu Dhabi, Australia, Bahamas, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Greece, Hawaii, Ireland, Switzerland, Turkey and New Zealand. Ras Al Khaimah is among the destinations exhibiting for the first time.

North and South America are strongly represented with Brazil, Buenos Aires, Canada, Costa Rica and Ecuador among others. Panama will use IMEX America to announce details of its new convention center, hotel openings and forthcoming cruise terminal.

All the major hotel groups will be present including Accor, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International.

With the event technology sector changing rapidly in recent years, attendees can discover a wide range of providers offering event platforms, chatbots, analytics and apps among other solutions. Bizzabo, Cvent, EventMobi, ExpoPlatform, Grip, MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore, Eventsforce, Swapcard and Vfairs are among the exhibiting companies. The show’s Tech Hub is the focal point for upcoming start-ups in the sector.

The award-winning show’s learning program has also been simplified and redesigned to complement and enhance show floor meetings. Under the theme ‘Pathways to Clarity’, four streamlined tracks – Respect for People and Planet; Future Self; Innovation and Creativity; Event Planner Toolkit – offer sessions with practical insights and techniques to enhance professional relationships and – ultimately – boost business recovery. The program of well over 100 sessions is totally free of charge as part of IMEX’s ongoing commitment to industry advancement.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, says: “Our 2021 come-back show was invested with an air of sheer celebration and excitement as the global industry reunited. This year, the business fundamentals are what stand out. If our numbers are anything to go by, then despite strong macro pressures, including inflation and talent shortages, the bounce-back could be even stronger and more robust than forecasts predict.”

IMEX America 2022 takes place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX.

