News

ILTM Asia Pacific 2022: nice to be back

21 mins ago
by editor
9 min read

ILTM Asia Pacific took place in Singapore last week (5 – 8 September 2022) with some 800 attendees returning to participate in the APAC luxury travel event that has not taken place since the pandemic.  Business, networking, education and parties bought the community together over 3 days and the industry welcomed the return of the show.  Buyers united in their eagerness to do business, to learn what is new and to update themselves for their clients now that the region is back to travelling again.

