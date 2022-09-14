ILTM Asia Pacific 2022: nice to be back

ILTM Asia Pacific took place in Singapore last week (5 – 8 September 2022) with some 800 attendees returning to participate in the APAC luxury travel event that has not taken place since the pandemic. Business, networking, education and parties bought the community together over 3 days and the industry welcomed the return of the show. Buyers united in their eagerness to do business, to learn what is new and to update themselves for their clients now that the region is back to travelling again.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Star Alliance benefits from traveling on the German...
First lawsuit filed in fatal Amtrak train derailment
1 Hotels brand opens new property in Nashville
Guns Guns Guns: Happy 4th of July in Chicago!
Emirates and Heathrow agree to remediate capacity cap
New York JFK to Madeira, Portugal flight on SATA...
AI Chatbots Market Analysis By Type, Application, And...
Lufthansa reactivates Airbus A380
National Fried Chicken Festival time!
Modular Homes Market Development Strategy, And Growth...
Bermuda Pride is back for 2022
Qatar Airways partners with United Rugby Championship...
Fraport traffic figures: Passenger growth continues in...
Qatar Airways seals new deal with Paris Saint-Germain
2022 US State Tourism Director of the Year named
Barbados chief moving Tourism forward through Bajan...
Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market-related...
Airlines are resilient
Jamaica wins top prizes at World Travel Awards...
Travelers welcomed at Ian Fleming Jamaica after 11...
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully
Miami to host FIFA World Cup 2026
Top 10 coastal city break travel destinations
Travelers with Disabilities
First Lufthansa Boeing 787 lands at Frankfurt Airport
Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways hold launch event...
European hotel industry will be worth €43.9 billion by...
Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market By Types(Peripheral...
Human Capital Renewal Needed to Fuel Tourism Growth
New TFE Hotel at Sydney Surry Hills
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments