IIPT Founder Louis D’Amore Statement on The Passing of Crete’s Culinary Sanctuaries

Louis D’Amore, the founder and retired president of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, issues a statement regarding the passing of Nikki Rose, a long-time friend of Peace Through Tourism in Crete, Greece.

Nikki Rose was an award-winning program for Best Practices in Responsible/Sustainable Travel, and featured in National Geographic and The New York Times.

Recently, I was saddened to hear about the passing of a dear friend of mine and of IIPT, Nikki Rose. Nikki was the loved and admired founder of “Crete’s Culinary Sanctuaries which featured interactive educational programs on Culture, Nature, Sustainable Organic Agriculture, and Cuisine. Her educational seminars for academic institutions and serious enthusiasts of culture, nature, and cuisine have received numerous awards for Best Practices from National Geographic, the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, the UN World Tourism Forum for Peace and Sustainable Development, and the World Travel and Tourism Council. She was an expert in her field.

Nikki founded Crete’s Culinary Sanctuaries Educational Network in 1977 to support residents working on action programs to protect and share their heritage. She was a Greek American journalist, seminar director, and professional chef. She has served as a consultant on similar initiatives worldwide.

Nikki is the author of “Crete: The Roots of the Mediterranean Diet”; Contributing Author, The Routledge Handbook of Sustainable Food and Gastronomy; Destination Stewardship Center; Slow Food; and many other publications. Her work has been featured in National Geographic, Archaeological Institute of America Magazine, National Public Radio, The New York Times, Lonely Planet, Food Tank, The Guardian (UK), TV New Zealand, Australian Gourmet Traveller, and O Globo (Brazil).