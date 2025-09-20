Louis D’Amore, President Emeritus, Ajay Prakash, President, and Timothy Marshall, Chairman of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, released a statement to the global travel and tourism industry on the International Day of Peace on Sunday, September 21 to those they call Friends of Peace.

On this United Nations International Day of Peace, we are once again reminded of the universal yearning of humankind: to live in safety, dignity, and harmony. Yet, around us, conflicts continue to rage in Gaza, in Ukraine, and across many parts of Asia and Africa. In these tragic wars, countless innocent lives have been extinguished, and millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

The heaviest burden of violence is borne by those least responsible for it – women and children. Families are torn apart, communities destroyed, and futures darkened by fear and uncertainty. When hate is sown in the hearts of children, it takes root and grows, ensuring that the cycle of conflict endures for generations. This is the deepest tragedy of war: not only the loss of the present, but the destruction of hope for tomorrow.

When hatred is instilled in the hearts of the young, it ensures that conflict perpetuates across generations. As Mahatma Gandhi so wisely said:

“If we are to reach real peace in this world and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with children; and if they will grow up in their natural innocence, we won’t have to struggle; we won’t have to pass fruitless idle resolutions…”

The International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), founded in 1986 by Dr. Lou D’Amore, is built on the belief that tourism—one of the world’s largest and fastest growing industries – can be a vital force for peace. By promoting cross-cultural understanding, fostering respect, and creating shared benefits, tourism can help transform hostility into hospitality and conflict into cooperation.

IIPT calls upon all leaders and stakeholders to embrace this day as a moment to silence the guns and open the doors to dialogue. Peace is not weakness; it is the highest form of strength. Lasting security cannot be built on fear and division, but only on respect, justice, and shared humanity.

As an industry that connects people across borders, cultures, and faiths, tourism has the power to break down stereotypes, foster understanding, and build bridges of reconciliation. Today, let us recommit ourselves to making tourism a true force for peace – a force that heals wounds, restores livelihoods, and brings the world together.

On this International Day of Peace, may our voices unite in the call for an end to hostilities, and may we together renew our commitment to building a future where peace is possible, urgent, and enduring.

