Intercontinental Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel associations in the world. Most hotels are individually owned under the IHG franchise. This owners’ association will have a new CEO as of November 24.

Steve Sickel is from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The IHG Owners Association appointed Chief Executive Officer, and will serve in the role beginning November 24.

As CEO, Sickel will remain steadfast in upholding the Association’s mission to strengthen the returns on members’ investments in IHG hotels and will lead the Association’s advice and counsel to IHG.

He succeeds John Muehlbauer, who informed the Association earlier this year of his decision to retire at the end of 2025 following a distinguished 30-year career in hospitality and travel, including the last five years as CEO of the Association. Among his many achievements, Muehlbauer drove tens of millions in value to owners worldwide, including last year’s loyalty and IHG Ignite fee reductions. He will remain with the Association through year-end to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

The Association launched a CEO search committee comprised of owner volunteers and partnered with Bristol Associates, a leading hospitality talent placement firm. Following a comprehensive process, the committee selected Sickel, an experienced executive with a proven track record of growth, innovation, and leadership in multi-function and multi-brand global organizations in the hospitality and travel sectors.

Sickel is fluent in the hospitality sector from his 13 years with IHG, during which he held various senior roles, culminating in the role of Global Head of Revenue Delivery, where he led the strategy and execution across IHG’s key commercial drivers such as IHG One Rewards, Distribution Marketing, Digital Marketing, Pricing and Revenue Management and the System Fund—experience that has prepared him well for his new position at the Association.

In addition to IHG, Sickel served as CEO of RoomKey, an online travel distribution company formed as a joint venture among the world’s largest hospitality companies, where he designed strategies to lower the cost of hotel third-party distribution. Most recently, Sickel served as Partner & Chief Marketing Officer at The Mallet Group, a global loyalty marketing consultancy with a focus on the travel sector. Recognized by HSMAI as one of the “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality”, Sickel has an impressive background and pedigree to propel the Association forward.