The global travel community is mourning the loss of IGLTA President and CEO John Tanzella, who died after an extended illness. For 20 years, he championed LGBTQ+ inclusion in tourism, expanded IGLTA’s global influence, launched the IGLTA Foundation, and inspired generations of travel industry professionals worldwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) announced today with profound sadness the passing of its longtime President and CEO, John Tanzella, following an extended illness.

For two decades, Tanzella served as the heart and driving force behind the world’s leading LGBTQ+ travel organization. Under his leadership, IGLTA evolved from a respected niche association into a globally recognized authority and advocate for inclusive tourism, helping transform how destinations, travel brands, and governments engage with LGBTQ+ travelers.

“As many of you have heard, we lost our President/CEO, John Tanzella, this past weekend after an extended illness,” the organization said in a statement. “For 20 years, John led IGLTA with compassion, kindness, and the unwavering belief that LGBTQ+ travelers should feel welcome everywhere in the world.”

Building a Global Movement

When Tanzella assumed leadership in 2005, LGBTQ+ travel was still largely underserved and often overlooked by mainstream tourism organizations. Through strategic partnerships, relentless advocacy, and an inclusive vision, he helped position IGLTA as the premier international network connecting LGBTQ+ welcoming businesses, destinations, and travelers.

His tenure saw significant growth in membership, international outreach, educational programming, and destination engagement. Under his guidance, IGLTA expanded its influence across continents, fostering dialogue between the tourism industry and LGBTQ+ communities while encouraging destinations to embrace diversity as both a social and economic imperative.

One of Tanzella’s most enduring achievements was the establishment of the IGLTA Foundation in 2012, created to support LGBTQ+ leadership development, research, and education worldwide. The foundation has since become a vital platform for scholarship programs, industry studies, and initiatives that cultivate the next generation of inclusive tourism leaders.

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A Leader Known for Compassion

Beyond organizational accomplishments, colleagues and industry partners consistently describe Tanzella as a leader whose greatest strength was his humanity.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from every corner of the globe. Travel executives, destination leaders, journalists, educators, and longtime friends shared stories of his generosity, mentorship, and ability to bring people together.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love from so many of you through your messages, your calls, and the memories you’ve shared across social media,” IGLTA noted. “It is a powerful testament to John’s gift for leaving a lasting impression and nurturing friendships around the world.”

Among those paying tribute was eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz, a longtime colleague of Tanzella. Steinmetz said John played a pivotal role in elevating LGBTQ+ tourism within the broader global travel and tourism agenda.

Under his leadership, IGLTA gained recognition as an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), strengthening its voice on the international stage. Tanzella also became a respected spokesperson, advocate, and mentor to countless professionals across the travel and tourism industry. “John’s influence extended far beyond IGLTA,” Steinmetz said. “He helped shape a more inclusive tourism industry worldwide and inspired many through his leadership, friendship, and vision. He will be deeply missed.”

For many, Tanzella’s legacy is measured not only by institutional achievements but by the countless personal relationships he cultivated and the sense of belonging he helped create within the global tourism community.

The Challenges Ahead

As IGLTA enters a new chapter, it faces a complex and evolving landscape. While acceptance of LGBTQ+ travelers has increased in many parts of the world, significant challenges remain.

Political polarization, changing regulations affecting LGBTQ+ communities, concerns over traveler safety, and uneven progress across regions continue to shape the global travel environment. At the same time, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation are reshaping how destinations market themselves and connect with travelers.

The organization must also continue to ensure that its advocacy efforts remain relevant to a new generation of LGBTQ+ travelers whose expectations extend beyond visibility to include authenticity, intersectionality, accessibility, sustainability, and measurable inclusion.

A Way Forward

The strongest tribute to John Tanzella may be the continued pursuit of the vision he championed: a world where every traveler can explore openly, safely, and authentically.

Moving forward, IGLTA has an opportunity to build upon its foundation by strengthening global research initiatives, expanding leadership development programs, supporting emerging LGBTQ+ tourism markets, and fostering greater collaboration among destinations, businesses, and community organizations.

The association can also play an increasingly important role as a trusted source of information and advocacy at a time when travelers seek reliable guidance on safety, inclusion, and destination readiness.

Most importantly, IGLTA’s future will depend on preserving the culture of kindness, respect, and community that Tanzella embodied throughout his career.

A Legacy That Endures

John Tanzella leaves behind an organization that is stronger, more influential, and more globally connected than when he began leading it two decades ago. His work helped elevate LGBTQ+ travel from a specialized segment into an integral part of the global tourism conversation.

While the industry mourns the loss of a visionary leader, his impact will continue through the millions of travelers who have benefited from more welcoming destinations, the professionals whose careers he helped shape, and the global network he spent 20 years building.

As IGLTA reflects on his extraordinary legacy, one message resonates above all others: the journey he began is far from over.

The future of LGBTQ+ travel—and the mission of making every traveler feel welcome everywhere—remains his lasting gift to the world.