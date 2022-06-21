Airport Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Destination Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

If you are traveling, you may have been hacked

image courtesy of GraphicsSC from Pixabay
“It is typical to scroll through your phone while waiting for a flight or train. However, when on vacation, people tend to forget about their online security,” Daniel Markuson, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN says. “Hackers take advantage of that and use the public Wi-Fi network weaknesses in airports and train stations to get their hands onto sensitive personal or corporate data.”

According to recent research by this cybersecurity company, 1 in 4 travelers have been hacked when using public Wi-Fi while traveling abroad. Most of those hacks happen while travelers are in transit at train stations, bus stations, or the airport.

