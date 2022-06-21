If you are traveling, you may have been hacked

“It is typical to scroll through your phone while waiting for a flight or train. However, when on vacation, people tend to forget about their online security,” Daniel Markuson, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN says. “Hackers take advantage of that and use the public Wi-Fi network weaknesses in airports and train stations to get their hands onto sensitive personal or corporate data.”

According to recent research by this cybersecurity company, 1 in 4 travelers have been hacked when using public Wi-Fi while traveling abroad. Most of those hacks happen while travelers are in transit at train stations, bus stations, or the airport.