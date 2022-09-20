Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

European Tourism Italy Quick News

IEG Calendar: Four months in full swing

38 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
7 min read

Having just concluded a globally successful September edition of Vicenzaoro September (in conjunction with VO VINTAGE), IEG – Italian Exhibition Group appointments are already expecting four extremely intense months of business. The joint-stock company’s role as a community catalyst will also be exercised through the various events ready to head towards the Group’s Expo Centres and locations thanks to a busy calendar of international appointments.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly