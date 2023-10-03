Jamaica Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Caribbean Tourism News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Health Hospitality Industry Iceland Travel Luxury Tourism News News Update Press Release Tourism

Icelandic Investors Eyeing Luxury, Health and Wellness Tourism

14 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
image courtesy of Ivan Zalazar from Pixabay
Written by Linda Hohnholz

The performance of the island’s vibrant tourism sector continues to attract the attention of global investors as a team from Iceland will be visiting Jamaica in January 2024.

The team will examine luxury tourism opportunities as well as the potential of the island’s health and wellness tourism offerings through its spas.

The disclosure was made by Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, following recent discussions with a delegation from Iceland in London. The meeting included Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Sen. the Hon. Aubyn Hill, and representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Highlighting the significance of the pending initiative, Minister Bartlett noted, “Iceland is known to be the number one spa and wellness destination in Europe and arguably the world. They have some of the finest spas and natural blue holes, offering steam baths to thousands of well-heeled visitors.”

The tourism minister outlined that the collaboration aims to harness Iceland’s advanced knowledge and resources in relation to health and wellness tourism. Minister Bartlett said: “The collaboration that we seek is to utilize that strong database which Iceland has and to leverage our 24/7 nice, warm weather and our unique natural assets.”

With the global landscape for travel and vacation preferences evolving due to a growing emphasis on overall well-being, visitors are increasingly seeking destinations that align with their health and wellness goals.

In this regard, the health and wellness tourism industry has seen tremendous growth, with a global market value estimated to exceed $4 trillion.

This strategic move also aligns with the Ministry of Tourism’s Blue Ocean Strategy, which places emphasis on innovative policies, systems, protocols, and standards to ensure visitors enjoy a safer, secure, and seamless experience. It also emphasizes the development of a diversified portfolio of unique and authentic attractions and activities, drawing heavily on Jamaica’s natural and cultural assets.

“By creating unique and differentiated offerings, Jamaica can stand out in a crowded global market. This will attract travelers seeking novel experiences and position the country as a premier destination for sustainable tourism,” added Minister Bartlett. It was also outlined that the team from Iceland will also explore the possibilities for geothermal energy as a renewable alternative to augment Jamaica’s energy mix.

