ICAO – IATA Aviation Industry Highlights

The 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded earlier this month with a strong alignment on the value of aviation, the importance of global standards, and many of IATA’s top priorities.

Senior Vice President for External Affairs, Thomas Reynaert, highlights some of the key Assembly outcomes. You are welcome to quote from this blog or to republish it.

Key quote:

“Aligning 193 countries around a single agenda is no small task. And it’s not easy to see how the hundreds of working papers, countless meetings (formal and informal), and thousands of delegates come together in a final report. Yet after an intense two weeks, it all came together. The ICAO Assembly is a prime example of multilateralism not just at work but producing positive results that have a real impact.”

Key points include:

Importance of global standards: The ICAO Assembly is the perfect reminder of one of the fundamental tenets of global aviation—global standards. They are foundational to safety, security, efficiency and the sustainability of airlines.

Strong alignment with IATA priorities: There was powerful alignment between IATA’s views and the outcomes of the Assembly. More importantly, the conclusion of the Assembly gives focus to the start of a very broad three-year work program, which IATA will be working to support.

Value of aviation: Speaker after speaker emphasized aviation’s role in improving the lives of people around the world. There is a strong motivation to ensure that we arrive at the 43rd Assembly with a long list of successes and even greater ambitions for aviation’s future.