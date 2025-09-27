ICAO: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Elections

Elections took place today for PART I and PART II of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council at the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. All elected States will form the Council for a three-year term. The 36-member Council is the governing body of the Organization.

The following ICAO Member States were elected:

PART I – States of chief importance in air transport

Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

PART II – States not already elected in Part 1, but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

International Civil Aviation Organization The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations agency which helps 193 countries to cooperate together and share their skies to their mutual benefit.

Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

Elections to PART III – States ensuring geographic representation – will take place on 30 September 2025.