IBM is leaving Russia over Ukraine aggression

After suspending all commercial activity in Russia, along with the termination of software sales and cooperation with Russian defense enterprises in early March of 2022, US tech giant IBM announced today that it is completely pulling out of the Russian market due to the ongoing Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM said in a statement issued today: “Let me be clear: we have suspended all operations in Russia.”

Earlier, IBM said it would keep providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas, but today’s announcement makes it clear that the multinational technology company is pulling out of Russia for good.

IBM Russian website today showed the message: “This content is no longer available.”