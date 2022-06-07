Breaking Travel News Business Travel Investment Newsletter People Russia Technology Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Ukraine USA

IBM is leaving Russia over Ukraine aggression

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

After suspending all commercial activity in Russia, along with the termination of software sales and cooperation with Russian defense enterprises in early March of 2022, US tech giant IBM announced today that it is completely pulling out of the Russian market due to the ongoing Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of IBM said in a statement issued today: “Let me be clear: we have suspended all operations in Russia.”

Earlier, IBM said it would keep providing critical support to the most heavily impacted areas, but today’s announcement makes it clear that the multinational technology company is pulling out of Russia for good.

IBM Russian website today showed the message: “This content is no longer available.”

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

