IATA World Passenger Symposium & Financial Symposium in Chicago

7 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) World Financial Symposium (WFS) & World Passenger Symposium (WPS) will be taking place October 25-26 in Chicago, IL at the McCormick Place convention facility.

Keynote speakers include airline CEOs, aviation finance, customer experience, distribution and payment experts, and government representatives.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines founded in 1945. IATA has been described as a cartel since, in addition to setting technical standards for airlines, IATA also organized tariff conferences that served as a forum for price fixing.

Consisting in 2023 of 300 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, the IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 83% of total available seat miles air traffic.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

