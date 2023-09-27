IATA World Passenger Symposium & Financial Symposium in Chicago

The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) World Financial Symposium (WFS) & World Passenger Symposium (WPS) will be taking place October 25-26 in Chicago, IL at the McCormick Place convention facility.

Keynote speakers include airline CEOs, aviation finance, customer experience, distribution and payment experts, and government representatives.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines founded in 1945. IATA has been described as a cartel since, in addition to setting technical standards for airlines, IATA also organized tariff conferences that served as a forum for price fixing.

Consisting in 2023 of 300 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, the IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 83% of total available seat miles air traffic.