IATA Operational Safety Audit at World Safety and Operations Conference

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) was launched in September 2003 with Qatar Airways as the first airline to be audited and join the IOSA Registry. IOSA has been a requirement for IATA membership since 2006. It is also a condition of membership in the three global airline alliances, as well as a number of regional airline associations.

Over the past two decades, IOSA has made a major contribution to improving safety, while reducing the number of redundant audits.

The safety data confirm that in aggregate, airlines on the IOSA registry have a lower accident rate than airlines that are not on the IOSA registry.

International Air Transport Association marked the first 20 years of IOSA at the IATA World Safety and Operations Conference taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

