IATA Global Airlines Passenger Count Growing

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that global passenger demand in September 2025 continued to grow steadily, supported by strong international traffic.

Key Highlights:

Total demand (RPK): Up 3.6% compared to September 2024

Up compared to September 2024 Total capacity (ASK): Up 3.7% year-on-year

Up year-on-year Load factor: 83.4%, down slightly by 0.1 percentage points

International Passenger Markets:

Demand increased 5.1% year-on-year

year-on-year Capacity grew 5.2%

Load factor stood at 83.6% (-0.1 ppt)

Domestic Passenger Markets:

Demand rose 0.9% compared to a year ago

compared to a year ago Capacity expanded 1.1%

Load factor was 83.0% (-0.1 ppt)

“Solid international demand drove 90% of September’s 3.6% overall growth. Importantly, the capacity expansion slightly nudged ahead of demand growth at 3.7%. Load factors, nonetheless, remained very strong at 83.4%. With November flight schedules indicating a 3% expansion on the previous year, airlines are gearing up for continued growth into the year-end holiday season. This is despite the severe constraints of unresolved supply chain issues,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Outlook for aviation passenger traffic

Airlines remain optimistic heading into the fourth quarter of 2025, with international travel leading global passenger growth and load factors holding firm near pre-pandemic highs. However, continued challenges related to supply chain disruptions may constrain further capacity expansion.