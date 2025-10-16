IATA Emergency Response for Airline Accidents

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a revised Emergency Response Best Practices Handbook, which, for the first time, includes detailed guidance on family assistance.

Family assistance has long been an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) requirement. Since 2022, the requirements for family assistance are included as a standard in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO’s) Annex 9 (Facilitation) while ICAO’s Document 9973 provides clear responsibilities for airlines, airports and ground handlers, turning international standards into care for affected families.

The family assistance chapter in the revised manual provides guidance and practical tools to help operators meet both the IOSA and ICAO requirements.

Putting Families First in the case of an Air Disaster

“Accidents are rare. But when they happen, people are affected—not only those onboard but those waiting on the ground. Those who are impacted must feel supported, informed, and respected. This new chapter will help the aviation industry meet those expectations in a timely and effective manner as documented in ICAO and IOSA standards,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security.

In addition to the manual, IATA is introducing new Family Assistance training courses. IATA has also integrated simulation exercises into its Emergency Response Planning (ERP) courses for airlines, airports and ground handling service providers, giving front-line employees hands-on experience in providing comfort and guidance to families during emergencies.

Key requirements of the ICAO guidance material incorporated in IATA’s ERP manual and training are:

• Provide timely notification to families before releasing passenger names to the public

• Equip airline teams to answer questions and provide information to impacted families

• Establish a Family Assistance Center to provide essential services

• Develop procedures for the handling of personal effects

• Provide ongoing contact, claims handling, memorial planning, and employee debriefings in the days following the accident.