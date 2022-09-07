I visited Malta, flew Lufthansa, was Stranded – fell in love!

Stranded in Malta with no option to fly home. Malta is an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast.

Thirsty? We will get you drunk

Hungry? We will get you drunk

Lonely: We will get you drunk

This was a promise at The PUB in Valetta, Malta – but they are wrong!

Canceled and no alternatives to leave Malta was the message on the Lufthansa website when my flight from Malta to San Francisco via Frankfurt on Lufthansa was canceled on September 3.



According to the Visit Malta website, with over 7,000 years of history, Malta is the ultimate holiday destination for any history buff!

Home to some of the oldest free-standing temples in the World, the Islands have also played host to the Phoenicians, the Romans, the Knights of St. John, Napoleon, and the British Empire. A jaunt to its phenomenal fortifications and an open-mouthed gape at its truly awe-inspiring architecture is a must.

My short vacation to Malta at the end of a family visit in Germany started with a 2 hour 40 minute non-stop flight from Duesseldorf to Malta on Air Malta on August 31. I booked Lufthansa back to San Francisco via Frankfurt on September 3.

As a Globalist member of Hyatt, I reserved a $189/night room at the 150+ room Hyatt Regency Malta located in the heart of St. Julian’s, Malta’s premier resort and party center. It is an ideal pied-à-Terre from which to explore the island’s eight thousand years of history.

Rooftop pool at the Hyatt Regency Malta

Set within walking distance from some of the best lifestyle alternatives in the city and a mere stone’s throw away from the pristine beach on St George’s bay, the location is supreme.

The hotel has a 24-hour heated indoor pool in the basement and a panoramic rooftop pool with stunning views over the city and beyond.

The rooms are ultra modern, with all the expected amenities of an upscale hotel. TV channels from Europe, the Arab world, China, Japan, and beyond are offered.

Entertainment at the Hyatt Regency Malta

Breakfast was good. A selection of 6 custom-made choices was offered besides the buffet. I recommend having the barista make espresso drinks instead of the push-button coffee machine.

Malta can mean nonstop parties until 6 am, which also means excellent food and wine, but there is much more to explore in Malta. Malta is a talking history lesson as well.

For example, behind its fortified walls, Mdina’s timeless beauty has been mesmerizing nobilities throughout its 4,000 years of existence.

Mdina

With narrow, cobbled streets shrouded in an air of mystery, Mdina will snatch you away from ,the present and transport you back in time. Malta’s old Capital, Mdina has been known under a range of different names based on its rulers and its role for over 4,000 years since it was founded.

Embarking on this journey back in time, you will discover an astonishing mix of baroque and medieval architecture in its ever-winding streets, wonderfully adorned and preserved churches, majestic palaces, and fortified walls that turn this silent city into an outdoor museum.

Perched on top of a plateau, Mdina is also host to a Cathedral that suffered extensive damage through a devastating earthquake in 1693 and was rebuilt by Lorenzo Gafa’ in 1702. The Cathedral’s floor is paved and decorated with marble tombstones that display details such as the coat of arms of the bishops of Mdina and other significant members of the Cathedral.

Oozing of luxury and nobility, Mdina offers visitors a most discreet insight that only a few people can experience and witness during their lifetime. Mdina surpasses the visitors’ imagination by staying frozen in a time of elegance and timeless beauty!

It’s hardly surprising that the Islands have some of the most spectacular cuisines in the World. Whatever type of dining experience you’re craving, be it a quick snack, a culinary extravaganza at a Michelin-starred restaurant, or a hearty dig into some awesome local cuisine, there’s always something to sink your teeth into in Malta.

Malta’s Blue Grotto is perhaps one of the most iconic features of the island’s majestic coastline. Famous for its sweeping limestone arch and radiant, turquoise waters, this amazing natural wonder should not be missed on anybody’s Malta itinerary!

Blue Grotto, Malta

Valletta (or Il-Belt) is the tiny capital of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. The walled city was established in the 1500s on a peninsula by the Knights of St. John, a Roman Catholic order. It’s known for museums, palaces, and grand churches. Baroque landmarks include St. John’s Co-Cathedral, whose opulent interior is home to the Caravaggio masterpiece “The Beheading of Saint John.”

When traveling to Malta, I advise: Fly a less reliable airline that gets you stranded in Malta. I enjoyed every moment of my additional two days in this Southern Mediterranean EU country.

It was worth paying for another two days of hotel, and I received an email to obtain a refund for my extra days from Lufthansa.

If you like the Mediterranean lifestyle, good food, and tons of history and scenery, Malta is a destination you want to return to and spend additional days or weeks.

I fell in love with MALTA! – Thank you, Lufthansa Pilots!

