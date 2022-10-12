Hybrid City Alliance: Journey to Global Association Meeting Protocol

Hybrid City Alliance was formed out of a need to develop new ideas and think creatively at a time of real challenge for the whole industry.

11 of the Hybrid City Alliance’s 24 members have demonstrated their achievement in line with the Global Association Meeting Protocol.

The 11 members have provided in-depth details, case studies and demonstrations of the best practice they have undertaken since committing to the protocol at IMEX in Frankfurt. This initiative has been supported by ICCA.

The Hybrid City Alliance, which boasts 24 member cities in 16 countries across 5 continents, committed to the development and implementation of strategies based on the findings and recommendations of the ICCA Global Association Meetings Protocol.

The reports from these 11 destinations represent the initial progress made by the Hybrid City Alliance, with further demonstrations of success due at the ICCA Convention in Krakow in November.

“The Hybrid City Alliance was formed out of a common need to develop new ideas and think creatively during a time of real challenge for the whole industry,” comments Bas Schot, Head of The Hague Convention Bureau and one of the founders of the Hybrid City Alliance.

“Whilst the challenges have changed the need to evolve has not, which is why we as a group decided that we needed to focus on sustainability and climate change – which are arguably two of the single most important topics in the world today. I am impressed at the wide variety of ways which our members are meeting the targets of the protocol and look forward to their ongoing impact on the planet and people around them.”

Launched in December 2020 by four co-founding cities (Geneva, Ottawa, Prague and The Hague), the Hybrid City Alliance is growing and currently includes 24 members.

The current Hybrid City Alliance members are*:

Australia, Business Events Sydney

Belgium, Antwerp Convention Bureau

Canada, Ottawa Tourism Business Events

Canada, Explore Edmonton

Canada, Tourism Winnipeg

Costa Rica Convention Bureau

Czech Republic, Prague Convention Bureau

Ecuador, Quito Tourism Board

France, Cannes Convention Bureau

Japan, Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau

Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board

Malaysia, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau

Malaysia, Business Events Sarawak

Malaysia, Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau

South Korea, Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau

Switzerland, Geneva Convention Bureau

Switzerland, Lausanne / Montreux Congress

Switzerland, Zurich Convention Bureau

South Africa Durban KwaZulu Natal Convention Bureau

South Korea, Seoul Convention Bureau

Taiwan, Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism

Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau

The Netherlands, The Hague Convention Bureau

United Kingdom, Liverpool Convention Bureau

*October 2022