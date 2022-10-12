Hybrid City Alliance: Journey to Global Association Meeting Protocol

11 of the Hybrid City Alliance’s 24 members have demonstrated their achievement in line with the Global Association Meeting Protocol.
The 11 members have provided in-depth details, case studies and demonstrations of the best practice they have undertaken since committing to the protocol at IMEX in Frankfurt. This initiative has been supported by ICCA.
The Hybrid City Alliance, which boasts 24 member cities in 16 countries across 5 continents, committed to the development and implementation of strategies based on the findings and recommendations of the ICCA Global Association Meetings Protocol.
The reports from these 11 destinations represent the initial progress made by the Hybrid City Alliance, with further demonstrations of success due at the ICCA Convention in Krakow in November.
“The Hybrid City Alliance was formed out of a common need to develop new ideas and think creatively during a time of real challenge for the whole industry,” comments Bas Schot, Head of The Hague Convention Bureau and one of the founders of the Hybrid City Alliance.
“Whilst the challenges have changed the need to evolve has not, which is why we as a group decided that we needed to focus on sustainability and climate change – which are arguably two of the single most important topics in the world today. I am impressed at the wide variety of ways which our members are meeting the targets of the protocol and look forward to their ongoing impact on the planet and people around them.”
Launched in December 2020 by four co-founding cities (Geneva, Ottawa, Prague and The Hague), the Hybrid City Alliance is growing and currently includes 24 members.
The current Hybrid City Alliance members are*:
- Australia, Business Events Sydney
- Belgium, Antwerp Convention Bureau
- Canada, Ottawa Tourism Business Events
- Canada, Explore Edmonton
- Canada, Tourism Winnipeg
- Costa Rica Convention Bureau
- Czech Republic, Prague Convention Bureau
- Ecuador, Quito Tourism Board
- France, Cannes Convention Bureau
- Japan, Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Malaysia, Sabah Tourism Board
- Malaysia, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau
- Malaysia, Business Events Sarawak
- Malaysia, Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau
- South Korea, Jeju Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Switzerland, Geneva Convention Bureau
- Switzerland, Lausanne / Montreux Congress
- Switzerland, Zurich Convention Bureau
- South Africa Durban KwaZulu Natal Convention Bureau
- South Korea, Seoul Convention Bureau
- Taiwan, Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism
- Thailand, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau
- The Netherlands, The Hague Convention Bureau
- United Kingdom, Liverpool Convention Bureau
*October 2022