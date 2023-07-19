Hyatt Hotels adopts new Technology Booking System

Hyatt Hotels Corporation entered into a new technology agreement between affiliates of Hyatt and Sabre Corporation.

Under this agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the main Central Reservation System (CRS) for Hyatt hotels beginning in 2024.

Hyatt hopes this change will streamline its operations, and deliver a seamless and efficient experience for guests, including a faster search and booking process.

At the same time, Hyatt PrO is optimizing its revenue management system.

Changes include a flexible calendar search for guests, enhanced rooms, and rate views, and a more efficient booking process